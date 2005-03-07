UK's Provalis to de-list from USA's Nasdaq

UK-based pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostics group Provalis says that it intends to: terminate its American Depositary Receipt program and its NASDAQ listing on the USA's Nasdaq market; and, as soon as possible thereafter, suspend its registration and reporting obligations to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Provalis notes that it has taken this decision following a careful review of the merits of its secondary listing on the Nasdaq. This concluded that the significant costs and management time necessary to comply with additional requirements introduced by recent changes in US securities laws, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, far outweighed the benefits of the listing. This action, which is expected to save the group approximately $700,000 between now and June 30, 2006, and at least $400,000 in each year thereafter, should not cost more than $50,000 to implement, the company noted.