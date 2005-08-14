Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK scientists close in on new breast cancer genes

14 August 2005

Cancer Research UK scientists are closing in on new genes linked to the development and progression of breast cancer, according to research published in the journal Oncogenex (August 3 issue).

The overwhelming majority of breast cancers are caused by damage to genes acquired during a woman's lifetime. However, researchers have so far only pinpointed a few of the possible genes involved. Now, scientists at the University of Cambridge have identified four other likely candidate genes using new, state-of-the-art technology called DNA microarrays.

The team examined the tissue of 53 tumors and also breast cancer cells grown in the laboratory. It concentrated its search on a specific group of genes on chromosome eight, that are implicated in the development of cancer because multiple copies of them are commonly found in tumors but not in healthy tissue. Using DNA microarrays, the scientists were able to narrow down which of the hundreds of genes in the set are likely to be actively involved in tumor development.

