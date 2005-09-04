UK scientists find genetic role in skin cancer

Scientists at the Institute for Cancer Research in London, UK, have elucidated the role of a gene important in the development of the deadliest form of skin cancer (malignant melanoma).
The team found that proteins encoded by the gene B-RAF block an important biochemical pathway involved in the growth of cancerous cells by up-regulating production of a distinct protein, MITF, involved in the prevention of melanoma cell division. Subsequent manipulation of the gene and its products has allowed researchers to significantly slow cell growth, a development which could lead to improved treatments in the future, the researchers say.
Richard Marais, from the Cancer Research UK Center for cell and molecular biology, commented: "regulating the relationship between B-RAF and MITF is a bit like controlling a car. B-RAF enables the car to accelerate, but also removes an essential brake, MITF, which allows the cells to become cancerous."
