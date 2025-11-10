Monday 10 November 2025

UK Survey: 55% Do Not Back More OTCs

4 December 1995

Only 36% of UK consumers asked if they thought it would be better or worse if more medicines were to become available over-the-counter without a prescription replied that this would be a good thing, while 55% thought that it would not be a good thing, the PRISM (Progressive Research Into Self-Medication) '95 survey of 2,000 adults has found. In the 1994 version of the study, 43% had said they believed that more OTCs would be better, and only 51% thought this would be worse.

"Of course, two sets of data don't constitute a trend, but it will be interesting to see which way the figures go next year," said Graham Williams, media research manager at the Reader's Digest, which commissioned the PRISM study from BMRB International, speaking at the publication of the study last week.

PRISM '95 also found that 94% of the 2,000 people polled had suffered from at least one minor ailment in the 12 months to mid-September 1995. Of those, 79% had self-medicated and 55% had seen their doctor for at least one named ailment during the period. The top 10 conditions for which sufferers had self-medicated were: headache, with 78% self-medicating; dandruff, 78%; athlete's foot, 75%; cold sores, 67%; colds, 63%; sore throat, 62%; migraine, 59%; heartburn/acid stomach, 57%; period pain, 56%; and colds, 53%. In the 1994 survey, neither cold sores nor sore throat had featured in the list of top 10 conditions for which people self-medicate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze