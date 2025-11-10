UK Survey: 55% Do Not Back More OTCs

Only 36% of UK consumers asked if they thought it would be better or worse if more medicines were to become available over-the-counter without a prescription replied that this would be a good thing, while 55% thought that it would not be a good thing, the PRISM (Progressive Research Into Self-Medication) '95 survey of 2,000 adults has found. In the 1994 version of the study, 43% had said they believed that more OTCs would be better, and only 51% thought this would be worse.
"Of course, two sets of data don't constitute a trend, but it will be interesting to see which way the figures go next year," said Graham Williams, media research manager at the Reader's Digest, which commissioned the PRISM study from BMRB International, speaking at the publication of the study last week.
PRISM '95 also found that 94% of the 2,000 people polled had suffered from at least one minor ailment in the 12 months to mid-September 1995. Of those, 79% had self-medicated and 55% had seen their doctor for at least one named ailment during the period. The top 10 conditions for which sufferers had self-medicated were: headache, with 78% self-medicating; dandruff, 78%; athlete's foot, 75%; cold sores, 67%; colds, 63%; sore throat, 62%; migraine, 59%; heartburn/acid stomach, 57%; period pain, 56%; and colds, 53%. In the 1994 survey, neither cold sores nor sore throat had featured in the list of top 10 conditions for which people self-medicate.
