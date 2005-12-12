UK survey shows unmet needs in asthma treatment may affect health outcomes

Results from the first-ever global quantitative research on unmet needs in asthma treatment highlight issues that may affect health outcomes, including medication side effects, patient education and physician-patient communication. The Global Asthma Physician and Patient Survey, a 16-country research study, was conducted by Harris Interactive to explore the global effect of asthma, a disease that is growing in prevalence by approximately 50% every decade. The results were unveiled in London on the eve of the British Thoracic Society's annual winter meeting.

"The UK has one of the highest prevalence rates of asthma in Europe and more than half a million people suffer an asthma attack almost every day," said David Price, professor of primary care respiratory medicine at the University of Aberdeen. Scotland. "Identifying and addressing the existing gaps in asthma treatment is essential to help physicians better manage the condition and hopefully improve their patients' quality of life," he added.

Side effects impact on drug compliance and thus on QoL