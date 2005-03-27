UK team finds asthma drug in MS therapy

A team of asthma researchers from the University of Southampton UK, have observed a deficiency in beta interferon production in epithelial lung cells of asthma sufferers, which could explain why they are so susceptible to infections as the molecule triggers apoptosis and slows the spread of viruses.
The findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, suggest that beta interferon, which is a common treatment for multiple sclerosis, could be used in the treatment of rhinovirus-induced asthma attacks. These are a major cause of asthma hospitalizations, which cost the UK's National Health Service L850.0 million ($1.59 billion) every year.
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