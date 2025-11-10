UK Threat To Minimum Prices On Medicines

UK reports that the Asda Stores Ltd supermarket chain plans to include the purchase of medicines in its new customer loyalty card scheme, and suggestions that it might also offer its customers discounts on drug prices, has provoked debate about the future of resale price maintenance on pharmaceuticals.

Including medicines in the scheme would not appear to breach the Resale Prices Act 1970, which outlawed RPM on all products apart from medicines and books on the grounds that for them, minimum retail prices was in the public interest.

Under the Asda scheme, customers would receive gift vouchers to spend in the stores which could be used to purchase General sale List products but not exchanged for medicines from the supermarket pharmacies, which are run as separate concessions and would not accept the vouchers.