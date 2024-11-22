UK Trade Marks Surge expected

Following the implementation of the UK's new Trade marks Act at the end of October 1994, applications to register trade marks by pharmaceuticals and health care companies rose 65% in November-January compared with the like, year-earlier period. If this trend continues, the Trade Marks Registry says it can expect around 2,420 health care applications during 1994-95, compared to the 1,670 received from the sector in the financial year 1993-94.