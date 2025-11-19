UK Wholesalers "In Better Shape Than Retailers"

The pharmacy wholesale business in the UK is currently faring far better than the retail sector, says a new study, Business Ratio: Retail & Wholesale Chemists, from ICC Business Publications. Retail pharmacies are facing the "feel-bad factor" in the high street, the increasing threats from the multiples and government efforts to cut the National Health Service drugs bill, it says.

The report analyzes and compares the financial performance of 157 leading companies in the retail and wholesale chemist sector, in the three years to September 1994. It found that profits growth averaged 13% for retail chemists and wholesalers (compared with 51% for veterinary drug suppliers), while retail sales growth averaged only 2.7% against 7.0% for the wholesalers. Wholesaling was the only sector to see margins improve in all three years, and it also demonstrated good return on capital figures, at 19.6% in 1993-94 compared with 14.5% in the retailing sector.

Wholesalers have not been hit to the same extent as retailers by difficult trading conditions, says ICC; independent pharmacies can exert little pressure on prices from suppliers. Both smaller and larger pharmacies will need to focus greater efforts on quality of service if they are to be successful, while drugstores must adjust product mix and location to maximize returns from sundry chemist's goods.