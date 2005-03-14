Ukraine drug industry merger approved

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has approved the merger of Kyiv-based Kyivmedpreparat and Lviv-located Halychpharm drugmakers, to create Arterium Corp, which will engage in research activities for new medicines, as well as marketing and distribution services, according to the Interfax news agency.
Kyivmedpreparat is among Ukraine's five largest pharmaceutical producers, making some 80 different drugs and expected to record income of around $30.0 million for 2004.
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