Ukraine pharma market seeing fast growth

Ukraine's drugs market was worth $1.06 billion in 2004, up from $871.0 million in 2003 and $682.0 million, this growth being due to both higher local production and increased imports, which reached $659.0 million, including $31.9 million from the USA, reports the US Department of Commerce's BISNIS unit.
Imported drugs accounted for 62% of the market last year, with 19.7% coming from Germany, 14.7% from India, 9.5% from France and 3% from the USA, it says. Most multinationals are present on the market, either with representative offices or through local distributors. Eastern European companies are also active and command a degree of loyalty from patients and doctors, who are familiar with their products due to their presence in the market dating from the Soviet era.
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