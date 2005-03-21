Understanding growth strategies in generics

Growth Strategies in Generics: Innovative and aggressive strategies and their impact on branded pharmaceuticalsl, is a report from Ireland-based Research and Markets which assesses the growth prospects of generic drugs in Europe and the USA. The report gives a detailed analysis of the impact of new legislation, the strategies of the key players and market pressures on the generic and branded drug sectors.

The generics market in both Europe and the USA is highly dynamic. Growth is high and is forecast to continue strongly in the next five years as penetration of generics in pharmaceutical sales is still comparatively low in key markets such as the UK and France. At the same time, the distinctions between some generics firms and traditional, R&D-led pharmaceutical companies are blurring as the former move up-stream and invest in R&D while drugmakers such as Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis and Merck KGaA retain successful generic subsidiaries.