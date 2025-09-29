Understanding Japanese Drug Price Calculations

Japanese pharmaceutical companies have now received a response to their petition to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (Koseisho) of last December (Marketletters passim), for a clarification of the drug price calculation method. This includes guidelines on application to products priced according to the cost-accounting method; products which are listed according to the price comparison method; and products which have expanded indications.

- Products are listed under the cost-accounting method (including those priced accordingly) when the sales volume greatly exceeds the forecast at the time of listing.

This method will be used on products whose market size has increased twice or more than forecast at the time of listing (which was within the last 10 years) and where the annual turnover exceeds 15 billion yen ($142.6 million). The formula used to calculate the revised rate will be a factor of 0.9 per twofold market expansion (with a maximum reduction of 25%). For example where the market expansion rate is "X", it will be X times 2, and the revised rate will be 10%; where it is X times 4, the revised rate will be 19%.