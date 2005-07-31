Unfavorable pricing hits Mylan sales

US generics drugmaker Mylan Laboratories saw first-quarter fiscal 2005/6 (ended June 30) revenues dip 4.6% to $323.4 million. This was largely the result of overall unfavorable pricing but partially offset by new products. Gross profit for the reporting period fell 7% to $168.0 million and operating income declined $66.9 million to $59.6 million. The firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 and Generally-Accepted Accounting Practice EPS of $0.16 a diluted share, including $0.03 for contingent liability relating to product litigation.
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