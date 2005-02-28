Uni of Sussex develops MRSA drugs

An antibiotic against the hospital super-bug methicillin-resistant Stahpyloccocus Aureus is being developed at the University of Sussex in the UK. Organic chemists at the Univeristy have devised a cascade reaction batch method for synthesizing the natural antibiotic lactanomycin, which could be used to treat infected patients. Although lactanomycin is known to kill MRSA, it has not been widely available due to its novelty and complexity and the attendant high cost.