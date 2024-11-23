UniChem "To Beat Annual Savings Of L20m"

- In a letter to shareholders, UniChem of the UK has said that it expects to beat annual savings of L20 million ($32.3 million) if its Lloyds Chemists bid is successful (Marketletters passim). Group earnings are expected to be diluted in the first year if the company acquires Lloyds, but shareholders were told that the cost savings would result in enhanced earnings per share in the following years. Gehe, also bidding for Lloyds, must respond before November 8.