Unigene Initiate Phase III Trial With Osteoporosis Treatment

- Unigene has begun a pivotal Phase III trial for Fortical injection (salmon calcitonin) in the USA, for the treatment of osteoporosis. Conducted under an Investigational New Drug application issued by the US Food and Drug Administration in June, Unigene plans to file its New Drug Application and marketing registration in the European Union soon after Phase III testing is completed. It will be filing an IND for its oral formulation of the product later.