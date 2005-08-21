Unigene shares leap on US Fortical clearance

Unigene Laboratories saw its share price leap 18.9% to close at $2.26 on August 15, as investor enthusiasm was sparked by news of the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Fortical calcitonin-salmon (rDNA origin) Nasal Spray for postmenopausal osteoporosis, and the consequent $4.0 million milestone due from US licensing partner Upsher-Smith Laboratories.
Under the terms of the agreement, the product will be manufactured at Unigene's production facility in Boonton, New Jersey, USA, for packaging, marketing and sale in the country by Upsher-Smith. Unigene will receive sales-based royalties.
"We are understandably excited to receive FDA approval for our first pharmaceutical product in the USA," commented Warren Levy, chief executive of Unigene. "We expect that the revenues generated from sales of Fortical will allow us to strengthen our financial position and expand our activities into new applications of our patented peptide manufacturing and oral-delivery technologies," he added.
