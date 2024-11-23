Unimed Acquires US Rights To Searle's Maxaquin

- Unimed Pharmaceuticals has acquired long-term exclusive USmarketing and distribution rights to Searle's fluoroquinolone anti-infective Maxaquin (lomefloxacin), indicated for the prevention of bacterial infections following transurethral surgery and transrectal prostate biopsy. Unimed will make sales-based distribution fee payments to Searle throughout the duration of the agreement, which becomes effective March 1.
