Unimed Licenses New Antiparasitic Drug

Unimed Pharmaceuticals has licensed development and marketing rights to a new broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent, nitrazoxanide. The company plans to develop nitrazoxanide in the first instance for the treatment of Crytosporidium parvum infections, a potentially life-threatening opportunistic parasite which is frequently seen in immunocompromized patients and affects around 15%-20% of those with AIDS. Phase II testing in these patients should begin by the end of the year, said Unimed.
