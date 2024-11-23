Unimed's Androgel For AIDS Wasting

Unimed's dihydrotestosterone gel product Androgel is an effective treatment for AIDS wasting syndrome, according to researchers from Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, USA. Daily application of the gel resulted in improved appetite, significant weight gain, increased lean body mass, improved mobility, more stamina and less depression. Prior attempts to treat AIDS wasting with testosterone have been disappointing, probably because AIDS sufferers have a lower than normal ability to convert testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, which is thought to trigger the beneficial effects.
