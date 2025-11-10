Univax Biologics Focusing On Core Activities

US-based biotechnology company Univax Biologicals has restructured its business to focus resources on core antibody capabilities and reduce expenses. It will concentrate on maximizing the market introduction of WinRho SD (Rho [D] immune globulin intravenous - human) and on developing its two lead specific polyclonal antibodies, HyperGAMCF for cystic fibrosis and StaphGAM for the prevention of staphylococcal infections in hospitalized patients.
The company will shift its drug development efforts for the prevention of staph infections from its StaphVAX vaccine to focus on its StaphGAM antibody product.
A staff reduction of about 25% or 40 employees, combined with other actions, will reduce the company's annualized burn rate by more than 40%. The changes will not affect WinRho SD's launch plans or timetable for putting the product on the market.
