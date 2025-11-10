Univax Starts Phase II Trial Of Cystic Fibrosis Infection Treatment

Univax Biologics of the USA has begun a Phase II clinical trial of HyperGAM+CF, its polyclonal antibody for the prevention and treatment of recurring acute lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The drug targets mucoid Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a major cause of morbidity and mortality in CF patients.
The placebo-controlled dose-ranging study is expected to enroll over 170 patients with P aeruginosa colonization and with a history of serious infections requiring hospitalization. The trial will be conducted at approximately 40 sites in the USA and Europe.
Univax has an agreement with Genzyme for the development and marketing of HyperGAM+CF (and other CF infection products), whereby Genzyme has worldwide rights to sell the agents. The company is also preparing to market its intravenous immunoglobulin product, WinRho SD, which has just been approved in the USA (Marketletter April 3).
