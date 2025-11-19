UNIVAX' WINRHO SD BACKED BY FDA PANEL

Univax Biologics' WinRho SD, an intravenous human polyclonal antibody preparation produced by stimulating plasma donors with Rhesus-positive red blood cells and purifying antibodies from their plasma, is an effective treatment for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Blood Products Advisory Committee.

Clinical data presented to the panel indicated an efficacy of more than 80% in this childhood disease, which is characterized by bleeding into the skin and caused by auto-antibodies which target and destroy the patient's platelets. The drug is also easier to administer than other ITP treatments such as intravenous immunoglobulin and corticosteroids.

Univax licenses WinRho SD from Canadian company Rh Pharmaceuticals, which has marketed an earlier form of the drug, WinRho, in Canada since 1980 for the treatment of Rh isoimmunization in pregnant women. WinRho SD, the solvent detergent form of the product, was approved in Canada for the same indication in April 1993, reports the Pink Sheet. The ITP indication is under review by the Canadian Health Protection Branch.