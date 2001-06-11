Wednesday 14 May 2025

"Unprecedented" opps for vaccine makers

11 June 2001

HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C virus, influenza and pneumococcal diseases willprovide significant commercial opportunities for vaccine producers in the world's seven major pharmaceutical markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) in the period to 2010, says a new study from Decision Resources.

Recent innovations in vaccine technology and advances in understanding of immunity and pathogen resistance make the vaccine marketplace dynamic and potentially lucrative, it says, and strong interest from physicians, public health officials and researchers means vaccine makers now have unprecedented market opportunity.

The dramatic rise in prevalence of antibiotic-resistant pneumococci has sparked interest in raising vaccination rates and developing more effective vaccines. The first pediatric pneumococcal vaccine, Wyeth-Lederle's Prevnar/Prevenar (pneumococcal seven-valent conjugate vaccine) has established a precedent for such vaccines and opened untapped pediatric opportunities.

