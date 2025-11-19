"UNREAL" FRENCH DRUG COST CURBS

France's pharmaceutical industry association, SNIP, has reaffirmed its support for the January 1994 accord reached between the industry and the government, while warning against the setting of unrealistic 1994 growth rate limits on reimbursable drug spending. SNIP president Bernard Mesure said the limit should be "difficult to achieve, but realistic." He declined to comment on figures recently submitted to the government by the major health fund, the CNAM. The government is known to want to set the rate of increase in reimbursement spending at 0.7%.

Meantime, the government is having problems cutting beds in the still-burgeoning hospital sector. The target is a cut of 22,000 beds, and Social Affairs Minister Simone Veil is about to send out fresh instructions to the regional prefectures, emphasizing that cutbacks must be made with the consent of the electorate and the hospital workforces. The current national plan estimates excess beds at 60,000, but the CNAM fund puts the number at 51,000. The hospitals directorate of the health Ministry says that 13,000 of the 22,000 beds set for elimination or conversion do not actually exist, although they were given official approval. The remaining 9,000 have a low occupancy rating.