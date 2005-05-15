"Untapped Rx potential" of Latin America: study

Pharmaceutical industry leaders should target Latin America as an area for R&D and a market for innovative drugs, says a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. The top 10 drugmakers account for 42% of sales in Brazil and 47% in Venezuela, compared with over 50% in the UK and France and almost 60% in the USA and Canada, it notes, and the number of clinical trials conducted in Latin America rose 10-fold during 1995-2000.

Good first targets in the region are Brazil and Mexico, as they are the biggest markets and have stable economies, manufacturing experience and potential for growth, says the study. It advises forming an alliance with a local company, noting that this can be used as a gateway from which to move into other Latin American countries, and also recommends outsourcing marketing and sales operations to domestic companies with a sound understanding of the local market; this has the advantage of minimizing risks and costs associated with trading in a new territory.