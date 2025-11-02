Upcoming Conferences And Courses

The second annual workshop on Niche Service Providers and Virtual Drugand Device Development Companies will be held January 25-26 in Philadelphia, PA. For further information and to register, contact the Drug Information Association, phone: +1 215 628 2288; fax: +1 215 641 1229; E-mail: dia@diahome.org;
- the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's Annual Executive Conference will be held March 11-14 at Boca Raton, Florida. Keynote speaker will be Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Jane Henney. Contact Patti DeSouza at the NDMA, phone: +1 202 429 9260; fax: +1 202 223 6835.
