UPDATE: ABPI suspends Abbott Labs over hospitality, also raps GSK for breach of undertaking

The UK's Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries has suspended one of its members, Abbott Laboratories, for a period of at least six months. The move was described by Vincent Lawton, ABPI president, as "a sanction we have not needed to apply for many years."
Abbott was originally accused in 2004 of breaching the ABPI's guidelines for offering hospitality to medical professionals, following an anonymous tip-off. A new version of the ABPI code of practice came into force in January this year.
The ABPI board of management decided to suspend Abbott, although there was recognition that the USA-headquarted firm had made a number of changes since the breaches to the code of conduct.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze