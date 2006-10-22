UPDATE: Antisoma's AS1404: substantial survival benefit over chemo

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma has reported strong final data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer, showing very substantial survival benefit. AS1404 plus chemotherapy yielded median survival of 14.0 months versus 8.8 months for chemotherapy alone, the largest difference ever seen in a randomized controlled trial combining a novel agent with first-line chemotherapy for lung cancer. Antisoma revealed that it is in partnering talks with several drug companies. Industry observers say that likely candidates could include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Genentech, ImClone and Pfizer. Piper Jaffray senior analyst Sam Fazeli commented that AS1404 should attract a good licensing deal. "The clinical need is certainly there," she said, adding that Antisoma would probably sign an agreement before the first quarter of next year, which is around about the time when the company will run out of money for solo development into Phase III.
