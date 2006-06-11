UPDATE: ASCO 2006 another success, with strong new cancer drug data

The 2006 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting was hailed as a success by the thousands of participants gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with the president of ASCO saying that Wyeth's data on temsirolimus was the highlight of the show. Also presenting important data were Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, the latter revealing the first positive Phase III results on its new breast cancer drug candidate Tykerb (lapatinib ditosylate) and its cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix.
The USA's Wyeth Pharmaceuticals reported preliminary data from an interim analysis of an ongoing Phase III clinical trial of temsirolimus (CCI-779), its investigational drug for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), showing significant increases in overall survival as a first-line treatment of patients with advanced disease and poor risk features, compared to interferon-alpha, the conventional treatment for this condition.
In data from the open-label, randomized trial presented during a late-breaking plenary session of the ACSO meeting, patients given the mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) inhibitor experienced a 3.6-month, or 49%, increase in median overall survival time compared with subjects treated with interferon-alpha alone (10.9 months versus 7.3 months; p=0.0069).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze