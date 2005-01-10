UPDATE: B-MS submits muraglitazar in the USA

Pharmaceutical major Bristol-Myers Squibb has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for muraglitazar, an investigational compound under development for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.
Muraglitazar, discovered by B-MS and co-developed with Merck & Co, has the potential to be the first in a novel class of drugs known as dual peroxisome proliferator activated receptor agonists to be cleared for marketing in the USA, the firm said. Analysts at Lehman Brothers have projected approval of muraglitazar during 2005 and forecast peak annual sales for the drug in the region of $1 billion.
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