UPDATE: Bayer/Onyx' Nexavar achieves excellent safety and efficacy results in Ph III HCC trial

German drug major Bayer AG and the USA's Onyx Pharmaceuticals have reported positive data from a Phase III trial assessing their co-developed anticancer agent Nexavar (sorafenib) as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. The firms said that a scheduled review of safety and efficacy data, conducted by an independent data monitoring committee overseeing the program, demonstrated that the study has achieved its primary endpoint of providing evidence of the drug's superiority to placebo, in terms of overall patient survival.
On the day of the news, February 12, Onyx shares almost doubled, climbing $11.89 to a 52-week high of $24.15. Conversely, Bayer's price fell 0.5% to 44.37 euros, but still outperformed the German DAX index, which dropped 0.8% on that day.
DMC recommends ending trial early
