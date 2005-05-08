Wednesday 19 November 2025

UPDATE: Bayer sees 1st-qtr profits leap 50%

8 May 2005

Shares of Germany's Bayer dipped 0.7% to 51.06 euros on April 29, after the company reported a 50.1% rise to 1.14 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in underlying earnings before interest and tax for the first three months of 2005 on sales from continuing operations that were 15.7% lower at 5.79 billion euros. Top-line figures were presented at the company's annual general meeting, with the full first-quarter results to be released on May 10.

Underlying EBIT at Bayer Healthcare also edged forward, as the division more than offset the effects of the decline in sales of the antibiotic Cipro (ciprofloxacin) due to its patent expiry in the USA, and special charges in connection with the acquisition of Roche's over-the-counter medicines business, which has strengthened the consumer health care business (Marketletters passim).

Management board chairman Werner Wenning told the AGM that Bayer's Raf kinase and VEGFR inhibitor sorafenib is currently in Phase III trials and the company plans to launch it in the USA in 2006 for the treatment of kidney cancer. He also noted that the group's pharmaceutical research in the future will focus on cardiovascular risk management, including diabetes, and cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze