UPDATE: Bayer sees 1st-qtr profits leap 50%

Shares of Germany's Bayer dipped 0.7% to 51.06 euros on April 29, after the company reported a 50.1% rise to 1.14 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in underlying earnings before interest and tax for the first three months of 2005 on sales from continuing operations that were 15.7% lower at 5.79 billion euros. Top-line figures were presented at the company's annual general meeting, with the full first-quarter results to be released on May 10.
Underlying EBIT at Bayer Healthcare also edged forward, as the division more than offset the effects of the decline in sales of the antibiotic Cipro (ciprofloxacin) due to its patent expiry in the USA, and special charges in connection with the acquisition of Roche's over-the-counter medicines business, which has strengthened the consumer health care business (Marketletters passim).
Management board chairman Werner Wenning told the AGM that Bayer's Raf kinase and VEGFR inhibitor sorafenib is currently in Phase III trials and the company plans to launch it in the USA in 2006 for the treatment of kidney cancer. He also noted that the group's pharmaceutical research in the future will focus on cardiovascular risk management, including diabetes, and cancer.
