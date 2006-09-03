UPDATE: Bayer sees 20% growth for HealthCare; 2nd-qtr group profit rise 11%

Having posted a strong set of second-quarter 2006 results, German pharmaceutical, cropsciences and chemicals group Bayer AG has raised its earnings target for Bayer HealthCare, with underlying earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations, excluding Schering AG which it recently acquired, now expected to rise about 20% versus its previous guidance of 10%.
Along with its greater focus on the HealthCare, Werner Wenning, Bayer's management board chairman, sees the firm's new cancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib) contributing to this growth. The product gained its first approval in the USA in January and in the European Union in July (Marketletters passim).
Second-quarter turnover from continuing operations rose 5.8% to 7.07 billion euros ($9.04 billion), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and special items climbing 11.2% to 1.34 billion euros and EBIT before special items growing 14.1% to 928.0 million euros.
