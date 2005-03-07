UPDATE: Biogen and Elan pull MS drug Tysabri from the market on two cases of CNS disorder

Biogen Idec of the USA and Ireland-based Elan Corp have voluntarily suspended marketing of their multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab), following reports of two cases of serious adverse events, one of which was fatal, in patients taking the agent.
The companies have halted the supply of Tysabri, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for commercial distribution and have told physicians not to prescribe it until further notification. In addition, the groups have temporarily ceased dosing with the product in clinical trials, until all available data has been fully evaluated.
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