UPDATE: Bristol-Myers Quibb fires CEO Peter Dolan and general counsel Richard Willard

In a second high-profile pharmaceutical ousting, US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has fired its chief executive Peter Dolan and general counsel Richard Willard, following a recommendation to do so to the firm's board of directors by a federal monitor, Judge Frederick Lacey. Just last month, Pfizer forced the resignation of its CEO Hank McKinnell (Marketletter August 7).
The news sent B-MS's share price 4.6% higher to $24.47 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12, the day of the announcement, and ended the day up 4% at $24.32. The firm's share price has dropped nearly 60% since Mr Dolan became CEO in 2001.
The move had been expected for quite some while, as Mr Dolan has been criticized for his management, particularly with regard to the recent launch by Apotex in the USA of a generic version of the blockbuster blood thinner Plavix (clopidogrel), which B-MS co-promotes with originator Sanofi-Aventis (Marketletters passim). B-MS gave away its rights to triple damages should its patent prevail at trial, and is the subject of a federal investigation of the firm's behavior during the negotiations.
