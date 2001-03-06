Update - Celltech licenses rights to CDP 870 to Pharmacia

Ending weeks of speculation, Celltech has licensed worldwideco-development and co-promotion rights to its anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody CDP 870 to Pharmacia, in a deal which pushed the UK biotechnology firm's shares up 6% to L14.17 on the day of the announcement (March 5).
Pharmacia was one of just four multinational pharmaceutical companies tipped as being interested in the antibody, which is initially being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease but may also have activity in other serious disorders, including congestive heart failure. Analysts have estimated that the drug could achieve peak sales of between $500 million and $1 billion a year if approved for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
The importance of CDP 870 to Celltech was reinforced at GlaxoSmithKline's recent R&D update (Marketletter March 5). GSK had been tipped as a potential partner for the drug, and when its chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier intimated that he was not enamored of licensing-in projects in the latter stages of development, Celltech's share price plummeted, despite the fact that analysts had suggested that a company with a strong franchise in rheumatology, such as Pharmacia or Pfizer, would be a far better option. Aventis had also been put forward as a potential partner.
