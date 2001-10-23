Update: CPMP backs Gilead's Viread for HIV

The European Commission's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Productshas recommended granting authorization for Gilead Sciences' nucleotide-based drug Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for the treatment of HIV infection in combination with other antiretroviral agents in patients who have failed prior treatment regimens. The firm is expecting full European marketing authorization early next year.
Meantime, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee also recommended marketing appro-val of Viread earlier this month (Marketletter October 8), and the agency could make a final decision on the drug by November 1.
