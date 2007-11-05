UPDATE: HPV vaccine timetable revealed by UK govt

The UK government has announced the addition of routine human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to the National Health Service's immunization program of girls aged 12-13 years. The Secretary of State for Health, Alan Johnson, announced the launch of the scheme from September 2008.
Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said: "this is an exciting step towards preventing cervical cancer in the UK."
The HPV vaccine would not be compulsory, but would be "offered" to girls in the target age groups. The Department of Health announcement did not express a preference for either of the two HVP vaccines presented on the market: US drug major Merck & Co's Gardasil or UK-based world number two drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's Cervarix.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze