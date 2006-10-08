UPDATE: ICAAC 2006 sees strong data on next-gen antibiotics: Tygacil, ceftaroline, cethromycin

More than 12,000 physicians, researchers and other healthcare professionals from around the globe gathered at the 46th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, which was held in San Francisco, California, USA, between September 27 and 30.
Much attention was directed at Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir). Not only is the antiviral a key earner for the Swiss drug major but it is also stockpiled by governments around the world as their main defense against a possible influenza pandemic caused by the H5N1 strain of bird flu.
Delegates at the conference heard how Tamiflu can reduce the risk of death associated with seasonal influenza in severely ill patients. The findings were from a population-based surveillance study conducted during two consecutive flu seasons on a total of 512 patients who were admitted to hospital for illness associated with a positive test for influenza in Ontario, Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze