UPDATE: Japan's Sankyo and Daiichi confirm $7.7 billion merger to create critical mass

Following strong rumors in the preceding days, on February 25, Japanese drugmakers Sankyo and Daiichi Pharmaceutical confirmed their intention to merge (Marketletter February 28), in a stock deal valued at around 813.0 billion yen ($7.72 billion), and will consolidate their businesses commencing this October.
As previously noted, Sankyo will be the dominant partner in a new joint holding company, with both firms becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries of the new entity, to be called Daiichi Sankyo. The new firm, which will not integrate its ethical pharmaceuticals businesses until April 2007, will have combined sales of over 911.0 billion yen, which is more than the 820.0 billion yen pro forma turnover of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa, which are in the process of merging to create Astellas Pharma. The future of over-the-counter medicines operations has yet to be decided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze