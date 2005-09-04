UPDATE: Merck & Co suffers defeat, as Vioxx jury awards $253M; will appeal

Beleaguered US pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co was dealt a hefty blow on August 19, when a jury in Texas, the first to try cases brought against the company relating to adverse effects of its now-withdrawn COX-2 inhibitor arthritis/pain drug Vioxx (rofecoxib), found it liable for the death of Robert Ernst.
The verdict itself came as a surprise to some, but the size of the award to his widow, totaling $253.4 million, was something of a shock. The jury gave $450,000 in economic damages for Mr Ernst's lost pay, $24.0 million for "mental anguish and loss of companionship" for his wife and $229.0 million in punitive damages.
Stock plunges on the news
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze