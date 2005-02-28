Wednesday 19 November 2025

Update: Merck KGaA beats analysts' forecasts with 2004 "best-year in its history"

28 February 2005

Merck KGaA of Germany beat analysts' forecasts for the full year 2004, although its generics business was slightly light of consensus, says Lehman Brothers, which added that prescription drug margins were a little lower than it had estimated while those on generics were a bit higher. The broker also noted that lower-than-expected exceptional items meant that reported earnings per share, at 3.47 euros, were short of its target of 3.67 euros.

Commenting on the 2004 results, Merck chairman Bernhard Scheuble said that the company "has produced the best results in its 336-year history, confirming our strategy of focused diversification."

Turnover figures were boosted by sound sales of its colon cancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab), demand for liquid crystals used in electronic displays and the sale of its VWR laboratory business in the second quarter (Marketletters passim).

