Update: Mixed fortunes for Fabry disease rivals

Two companies at the forefront of drug development for Fabry diseasehave had mixed fortunes of late, with Transkaryotic Therapies receiving marketing approval for its Replagal (agalsidase alfa) in two additional markets, New Zealand and Iceland, while rival Genzyme may have to conduct an additional trial of its Fabrazyme (agalsidase alfa) before the US Food and Drug Administration will consider registering it.
News of the approvals, along with positive comments on the drug's prospects from analysts at SG Cowan, drove TKT's share price up 7.3% to $35.28 on October 23. The analyst's report maintains that Replagal is selling well in Europe and has clear advantages over Fabrazyme, stimulating the firm to raise its rating on TKT to strong buy from buy. For example, Replagal is given to patients via a 40-minute intravenous injection, while administration of Fabrazyme can take two to five hours. TKT's drug is also able to make broader and stronger clinical claims than Fabrazyme, including an effect on pain and improvements in kidney and heart function.
TKT and Genzyme are in a race to get their drugs approved in the USA, with the reward of orphan drug status, and seven years' marketing exclusivity, going to the winner, unless one drug can claim superior efficacy over the other. As a result, the FDA's response letter to Genzyme's Biologics License Application for Fabrazyme in which it asks for more data, could have a significant impact on the potential revenues from the drug. Only about 5,000 people worldwide suffer from the disease, but at an estimated treatment price of $150-$175,000 a year, Fabry disease represents a market with a potential value in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze