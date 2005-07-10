UPDATE: New UK generic plan "to save L300M/year"

The UK Department of Health has announced the National Health Service's new long-term arrangements for reimbursement of generic drugs. These replace the Maximum Price Scheme introduced in August 2000 and will, says the DoH, generate savings of L300.0 million ($548.3 million) a year.
There are two new voluntary programs - Scheme M applies to producers of NHS generic and Scheme W to wholesalers. Manufacturers will provide information allowing quarterly revisions to the new Category M in part VIII of the Drug Tariff. When this data is not received from drugmakers, prices may be determined from information provided by wholesaler members of Scheme W.
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