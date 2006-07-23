Update on Acambis/Bavarian Nordic litigation

Cambridge, UK-based Acambis says that, following completion of the evidentiary hearing at the International Trade Commission on the dispute between itself and Bavarian Nordic A/S relating to the latter's patents related to modified Vaccinia Ankara, transcripts of the public sections of the hearing are now available.
The hearing (Investigation Number 337-TA-550) was held at the ITC between May 8 and 16. Transcripts of those parts of the hearing that were held in public are available from the ITC's web site at: www.usitc.gov. Sections of the case were kept confidential for reasons of commercial sensitivity and are, therefore, not included in the public transcripts.
The ITC judge's initial determination on the case is expected towards the end of August. Thereafter, either party (as well as the Commission on its own initiative) can petition for review by a panel of ITC Commissioners who would then make a final determination by the end of November.
