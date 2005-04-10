Update on Barr/Aventis Allegra patent dispute

The US District Court in New Jersey has granted summary judgment of invalidity on an additional patent in Barr Laboratories' patent challenge litigation involving Sanofi-Aventis' Allegra (fexofenadine hydrochloride) allergy treatment products. The court had previously granted summary judgment of non-infringement with respect to three other patents in the case.
The court has yet to rule on six patents remaining in the litigation - three on method-of-use patents, two on raw material and a formulation patent that has been asserted only against the generic version of Allegra-D. While no trial date has been set, Barr says it anticipates that the case may be ready for hearing later this year.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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