Update on FDA review of Sanofi's rimonabant

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that the US Food and Drug Administration notice for its first-in-class selective cannabinoid-1 receptor antagonist rimonabant, is now scheduled for an Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to be held on June. The Committee will discuss the efficacy and safety of rimonabant in obesity.
The anti-obesity drug which already approved in the European Union and is available on several markets,has seen a number of delays at the FDA, with the latest commentators not expecting a final decision before July 27. Sanofi-Aventis says it is pleased to "have the opportunity to present its data on rimonabant and to exchange with experts."
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
