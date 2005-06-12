Update on New River's candidate painkiller

US speciality drugmaker New River Pharmaceuticals has released strong preclinical data for its hydrocodone derivative candidate painkiller NRP290.
According to the firm, the bioavailability of hydrocodone and hydromorphone levels in NRP290 when taken orally was comparable to hydrocodone bitartrate in dogs, but there was reduced bioavailability of hydrocodone and hydromorphone at increasing doses. The data also indicated that the agent had reduced bioavailability when taken by intranasal and intravenous routes, and resisted chemical and enzymatic extraction techniques.
